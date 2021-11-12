Naper Lights Will Return to Downtown Naperville

Naper Lights Returns

The annual Naper Lights holiday display by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will be back this year in Downtown Naperville. The display will be spread across Water Street and overlook the south side of the Riverwalk.

The holiday event features 150,000 lights and lit up figures including skating polar bears, penguins sliding on an igloo, skaters, snowmen, carolers, gifts, and dancing trees. Lights wrapped around trees along Water Street and the Foyo Plaza will be synced to music. Songs will be projected across the DuPage River, loud enough for those who want to make it a drive-thru experience.

Santa Visits

Weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday evenings Santa will make a stop in Downtown Naperville for holiday photos at The Great Tree in Jaycees Park. He’ll be wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. The park will also feature an interactive lighted honey locust tree which responds to the sounds of clapping and singing. And student music groups will be performing on the occasional weekend to add to the festive fun.

“Water Street is thrilled to be partnering with the Sunrise Rotary Club to continue this popular family tradition,” said Nick Ryan, CEO of Marquette Companies which is one of the sponsors of the event. “We were the first sponsors of the event years ago so hosting at our property on Water Street where visitors can enjoy it every night through the holidays is awesome.”

Open Thanksgiving Weekend

While they last, holographic viewing glasses will be available for kids from Rotary volunteers on weekends. Naper Lights will brighten Downtown Naperville starting Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.