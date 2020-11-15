Naper Lights Display Brightens Downtown Naperville

Naper Lights Display

Naper Lights is back for the eighth year with a bigger display to light up the holiday season.

Bright trees line the shops on Water Street with lights wrapped around each one to move to the sound of holiday classics.

And new this year – if you make your way down Water Street, a glowing display will welcome you in to Jaycees Park.

“It is a gift from the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise to the community,” said Lynne Nolan, co-chair of Naper Lights. “We want people to come down, to be outdoors, to enjoy the music and the animated light displays with their family and friends.”

What Will You See?

Snap a family photo in front of the holiday tree, say your seasons greetings to a certain tall tree, and watch as another dances to the beat – or just make up your own choreography.

Singing carolers, snowmen, polar bears, and more guide your path and provide some holiday cheer.

“Our hope is that when people come out to see the lights that they are just filled with joy, that we can really brighten their spirits during this time,” said Nolan.

On the other side of Water Street, there’s another light display, Santa greeting you from high in the sky, and more.

Naper Lights is free and will be glittering in Downtown Naperville every day from 4 to 9 p.m. until January 9.

On weekends, kids can grab a pair of special glasses to spot the hidden reindeer.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.