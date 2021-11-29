Naper Lights Back on Water Street in Downtown Naperville

Naper Lights

Naper Lights is back in Downtown Naperville to brighten up the holiday season. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is behind the glittering event which includes lights and colorful displays decorating Water Street and Jaycees Park. The holiday event features 150,000 lights with seasonal characters, an interactive tree you can speak to, and of course the Big Tree.

“It’s a way to actually promote our group but also help out with raising funds so we can give back to the different foundations throughout the group,” said Ryan Siebert, president of the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise. “So rotary [club] gives money to different not-for-profits throughout.”

Display on Water Street

Bright trees line the shops on Water Street and move to the sound of holiday classics. And the arch on Foyo plaza provides a colorful display as you walk through. Naper Lights is free and will continue to light up Downtown Naperville every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.

Santa Visits

Weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday evenings Santa will make a stop in Downtown Naperville for holiday photos at The Great Tree in Jaycees Park. He will be wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.