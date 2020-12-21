Naper Commons Development on Nokia Property Presented to Public

Initial plans for a development project on the Nokia property was presented by Pulte Homes at the most recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The property is situated between Warrenville Road and Naperville Road behind Nokia and adjacent to the DuPage Forest Preserve. The project is titled Naper Commons.

What’s in the Naper Commons plan?

The 175-acre Naper Commons project includes 175 new homes built in addition to 66 townhouses around an elongated park in the center of the development. The park would include passive space, a playground, and areas for activities such as ping pong, basketball and pickleball.

Concerns Raised

Residents brought up some concerns during the public comment portion of the commission meeting. These included the proposed leveling of a berm, a potential uptick in traffic, and worries over sewage run-off, with the property sitting adjacent to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Berm

Multiple residents participating in the meeting stated the desire to preserve a berm which hosts activities and events for residential communities nearby. Under the current proposal, the berm, which is located on private property, would be leveled for construction.

Traffic

Additionally, traffic concerns were raised with the project proposing to connect existing communities with major nearby roads.

Proximity to Forest Preserve

Finally, representatives from Pulte Homes have already consulted with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County concerning the infringement of development near wildlife and vegetation.

Further discussion on the development will continue on February 3, 2021.

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17