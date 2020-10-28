NACC’s 2020 Four Under 40 Achievement Awards

Four Under 40 Achievement Awards

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) held their annual Four Under 40 Achievement Awards virtually this year.

The event recognizes young professionals in the community who demonstrate excellence in leadership in community, leadership in business, excellence in career, and life balance.

“It really looks to elevate the people in our community who make our community what it is. We’re not just looking for rising stars, we’re looking for people who give back,” said President and CEO of NACC, Kaylin Risvold. “We looked at work history, community involvement, and asked some questions about their personal lives. [We’re] really impressed with all of these people today.”

A total of 20 people were nominated.

Award Winners

Derek McDaniel

Derek McDaniel is a financial advisor at Merill Advisor. Jason Altenbern, vice president of agency advancement at Little Friends, nominated McDaniel for the award. At the virtual event he said the financial advisor has helped Little Friends, including marketing for their retail store, Serendipity.

McDaniel has three children and addressed them during the event:

“It is our job as parents to raise your level of expectations and to show you through action how to be a good person and a productive member of your community.”

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin is the director of enrollment and financial aid at The Avery Coonley School. She is also part of the Women in Business committee at NACC.

“When I first heard about this award I thought it was going to be about ‘how much have you accomplished before you turned 40? How much can you cram in to 40 years and then we’ll celebrate you at 40?'” said Malotke-Meslin. “But I realized that’s not at all what it’s about. It’s an honor that says we see you, you’re doing great things, keep going. We want to see what’s coming next for you. And that to me is so encouraging.”

Tim Pabich

Tim Pabich is the founder and CEO of Magnitech. At the meeting, one of his employees said Magnitech was ranked at No. 48 for best IT providers in the world.

It was some of his employees who nominated Pabich for the award.

“Even though I can’t really sit there and talk about why I’m deserving, certain people close to me could and they did. So I’m very humbled and grateful for this. It means a lot,” said Pabich. “If people are happy with what I’ve been able to bring to the table so far, the best is yet to come.”

Meena Banasiak

Meena Banasiak is the director of quality and food safety at Phoenix. Banasiak is on NACC’s candidate review committee and diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

“[I hope you] realize you have a very real calling and ability just as much as I do to be a leader and a positive force towards the welfare and well-being of everyone in our community,” said Banasiak. “I would not be here if it were not for my community.”

Nomination Guidelines

The following are the nomination guidelines:

Nominee Qualifications:

Must be a chamber member owner or employee in good standing

Must be 40 years of age or under

Nominated by an employer, trusted advisor, colleague, coach, etc.

No self-nominations

Criteria for Nomination:

Leadership in community

Leadership in business

Excellence in career

Balance in life

You can learn more about the award winners on the NACC website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: NACC

You can find the winners featured on NCTV17’s Inside the Chamber.