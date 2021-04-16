NACC Inaugural Volunteer Week April 18-24

In partnership with Giving DuPage the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will be launching its inaugural volunteer week on April 18 to 24.

Volunteer Week

The NACC’s Corporate Social Responsibilities and Non-For-Profit committees timed the event to coincide with National Volunteer Week. The goal for the initiative is to activate the Naperville community in a way that serves the chamber’s non-for-profits, which then benefits the community in return.

“Using the motto of our beloved City of Naperville “Great Service – All the Time” as inspiration – we are asking Chamber Members (and the community) to utilize their talents and give of their time in order to make a lasting impact on the Not-For-Profit organizations that keep our community strong,” said Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the NACC.

The NACC is asking 2,000 community members to volunteer an hour per day next week, to help them reach their goal of 14,000 volunteer hours in total.

Online Portal to Signup

Giving DuPage and the NACC have set up a customized online portal where nonprofits posted their volunteer opportunities, and community members can register to volunteer.

“We are very excited to partner with the Naperville Chamber to host Volunteer Week, bringing together an entire community around service,” said Diana Orjuela, Giving DuPage Board President. “As the County’s Volunteer Center, it’s our honor to share different ways people can give back to our local nonprofit community, especially when those same organizations stepped up to help so many people during a challenging year,” added Orjuela.

Volunteer opportunities may be in-person, or virtual.

The NACC is asking those who participate to use the hashtags hashtags #NACCVolunteerWeek #NACCForService #NationalVolunteerWeek #NVW #NVW2021 when posting to social media.

Annual Event?

They believe this year’s success could be a catalyst for the event to be held for years to come.

“The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing an annual outlet for volunteerism that supports our mission of being a community advocate and resource. The NACC Volunteer Week will be a chance to highlight our not-for-profit community and the great people inside Naperville that believe in the value of being a volunteer by giving of their gifts, time and talents. We know when we combine forces – people, organizations, and business – the value of one becomes the power of many to make positive change,” said Risvold.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

