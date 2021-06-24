Multiple-Agency Aid Center, Special Debris Collection Coming Next Week

A multi-agency resource center and special clean-up operation are being made available for area residents who were impacted by Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado.

The Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) of northeast Illinois has set up the center at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Woodridge. Multiple public and private disaster relief agencies, including the Red Cross, will maintain a presence there to offer assistance and resources to those in need. Residents seeking to make use of the agencies’ services are asked to bring their IDs and a proof of address.

The resource center will be open Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday June 27 from 9 a.m. – noon. Naperville city officials will be on site to provide information about debris collection and the building permitting process.

Special Debris Collection To Begin Next Week

Residents of the tornado-impacted areas of Naperville should expect a high volume of clean-up crews and traffic through the weekend. This weekend’s probable storms may delay operations, but crews will resume work as soon as the weather permits.

The city wishes to remind tornado-impacted residents to keep tree debris separate from property debris as they continue their clean-up efforts. A special brush collection for plant debris will begin Monday, June 28 and continue through Saturday, July 3. An interactive map on the city’s website has been made to allow residents to see if their address is included in the collection zone. Residents in the zone should have their plant debris on the parkway by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Plant debris does not need to be cut prior to collection, and yard waste bags will not need yard waste stickers during the collection window. Residents outside the special collection zone should continue following city-standard waste guidelines.

Naperville News 17’s David Byrnes reports

