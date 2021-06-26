Multi-Agency Resource Center Open for Those Affected by Tornado

Multi-Agency Resource Center

“We want to let people know that people care and we’re here to help them get toward recovery,” said Joy Squier, communications officer for Illinois American Red Cross.

Around 20 organizations and more than 50 volunteers have come together to support area residents directly impacted by last Sunday’s tornado.

The Community Organizations Disaster of Northeast Illinois, which includes the American Red Cross, set up a multi-agency resource center today at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Woodridge.

“It’s a one-stop shop to get access to resources that people might not know about,” said Squier. “They don’t realize there are organizations who can provide financial assistance, health assistance, and so many different ways to help people after they’ve experienced trauma like this.”

How the Center Helped

Red Cross caseworkers on site helped provide ways toward financial recovery, disaster mental health support, and emergency disaster supplies.

The City of Naperville also had a table set up to talk to people about assistance and answer those asking – what comes next?

“With respect to relief for those impacted, the city has a number of connections with social service agencies and has been directing people to those with great success,” said Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger.

Essentials like toilet paper, work gloves, and bug spray, were available at the set up mini store.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I came here and I just wanted to see what kind of services may be offered,” said Woodridge resident Rich Karun. “But it was very good and there was a lot of people here to help.”

The outpouring of support has taken some of those impacted by surprise.

“I was shocked when I saw the process this morning,” said Mary Travis who is a Woodridge resident. “I didn’t really know what to expect but it certainly wasn’t all of this. So thank you to everyone who has helped us out.”

Open Tomorrow

The resource center, located at 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge, will be open once again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who are unable to come out can call the Red Cross 24/7 dispatch line at 877-597-0747 for assistance.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.