Moxi The Robot Arrives At Naperville’s Edward Hospital

A new helper named Moxi is rolling around the halls of Naperville’s Edward Hospital.

“She is an autonomous point to point delivery robot that we have created at Diligent Robotics in Austin, Texas for medical field workers. Basically, doing all the running for them so that staff can worry about more patient care,” said Rob Norman, employee at Diligent Robotics.

Her Purpose

Moxi was brought in to do tasks such as deliver medical supplies, prescriptions, and lab samples, freeing up time for nurses and doctors to focus on patient care.

“Moxi’s been really helpful to the nursing and the PCT staff. Especially with our unit being two floors, two separate floors. It really helps us to bring materials and supplies between the two floors. It seems that Moxi has really brought a lot of time back to the staff which is great,” said Lauren Simon, Clinical Coordinator at Edward Hospital.

Navigating around the hospital is no problem for Moxi, as she comes preprogramed with a digital map of the layout with designated paths for her to take.

Special Features

“It uses a whole lot of different sensors that are completely around it, 360, front and back, side to side. It helps with obviously no collisions and knowing where it is at all times on those digital maps in order to navigate freely,” said Norman.

Moxi can dock herself to charging stations located throughout the hospital, and can run for about 6-8 hours before needing a boost. She has her own keycard to open doors, and some built in audio prompts to get her where she needs to go.

“Can you call an elevator going down please,” said Moxi.

On Moxi’s chest she has a digital screen that shows what her tasks are, so employees know exactly what Moxi is doing and where she is headed.

“We’ve only been live here; I think for a week. And we’re already doing around 20 or more tasks a day, at other hospitals, we’re easily breaking 100 daily,” said Norman.

“Re-Energizing” The Staff

Hospital staff say having Moxi around has been a breath of fresh air.

“It’s been very re-energizing, it’s exciting to be able to see how technology can help staff. It’s not to replace staff. We can never replace our excellent staff. We can support them because we want them to stay with us,” said Trish Fairbanks, Chief Nursing Officer at Edward Hospital.

According to Norman, there are currently eight Moxis that are live in the Chicagoland area. And Edward’s Moxi won’t be alone for long: the hospital has plans to bring in a second robot soon.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!