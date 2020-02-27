Moser Tower Options on Council Agenda

Moser Tower Repair
Naperville City Council will discuss three options to address Moser Tower. A 2015 structural assessment of the structure found that there was corrosion in the steel and cracks in the concrete, creating a problem for the 15-year-old tower. The Riverwalk Planning, Design, and Construction Committee outlined three options to address the issues:
- Repair and regularly maintain the tower at an estimated cost of $2,299,000 over the next 30 years.
- Repair and regularly maintain the tower and encase the lower portion in glass at an estimated cost of $3,068,000 over 30 years
- Regularly inspect the tower and take the structure down when it’s determined it is no longer structurally safe. This would cost an estimated $1,576,000 over 30 years.
Riverwalk Commission Recommendation
The Riverwalk Commission unanimously recommended Option 1 at their meeting on February 12. If council agrees, $1.5 million will need to be designated to repair the carillon tower in the 2021 budget.
