Morton Arboretum’s New Large-Scale Exhibit Now Open

New Exhibit Now Open

“It’s exciting to finally be able to throw the gates open and let everybody see all five, all at once, said Sarah Sargent, manager of interpretation and exhibits at the Morton Arboretum.

The Morton Arboretum is welcoming visitors in to see their latest large-scale art exhibit, Human+Nature.

The Sculptures

South African artist Daniel Popper created his largest exhibit in the world, conjuring up five 15 to 26 foot tall structures – UMI, Sentient, Heartwood, Basilica, and Hallow.

“Daniel talks about these as being very evocative, they’re symbolic. They’re maybe even a little bit dream-like,” said Sargent. “And so it’s a real chance to experience the arboretum in a way you’ve never seen it before.”

The exclusive sculptures are made out of concrete, wood, fiberglass, and steel and way several metric tons.

Hallow was ready earlier this month, but today is the first day visitors can explore the full exhibit. Hallow stands tallest at 26 feet and Basilica is widest at 37 feet.

Humans & Nature

While the main theme is that humans and nature are interconnected, each person might take away their own meaning.

“There’s no literal interpretation to give each one of them but I think as visitors see them they’ll find they spark a lot of ideas, they spark a lot of imagination, and they certainly fit in the various locations Daniel chose for them,” said Sargent.

The exhibit is included with timed-entry tickets. Human+Nature will run for at least a year.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.