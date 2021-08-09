Morton Arboretum Working to Replace Trees Lost From Tornado

Replacing Trees

The Morton Arboretum is working to help replace up to 300 trees that were lost during the June 20 tornado that hit parts of the Chicago area, including Naperville.

The project is part of the arboretum’s 2022 Centennial Tree Planting Initiative. The initiative aims to plant 1,000 trees in the Chicago region as part of the Morton Arboretum’s 100th anniversary celebration next year. 300 of those will be planted for private homeowners affected by the tornado in Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, and unincorporated Downers Grove Township.

How to Apply

Private landowners affected by the tornado may request one tree per address on a first-come, first-served basis by completing the Tornado Recovery Tree Request Form. Qualified property owners will be notified of their selection at the end of October, and trees will be delivered to communities for pick-up by landowners in spring 2022.

“It’s important to select the right trees for each location and ensure the right care so they have the best chance of growing into a mature canopy that will provide benefits to individuals and communities for many years to come,” said Murphy Westwood, the arboretum’s vice president of science and conservation.

Large, non-residential property owners such as schools, places of worship, businesses, municipal governments, park districts and other organizations in the Chicago region interested in requesting trees can complete the Morton Arboretum Centennial Tree Planting Initiative request form. The trees will be planted in spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023.

The arboretum is currently fundraising the initiative. Those interested in donating can do so on the arboretum’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.