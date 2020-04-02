Morton Arboretum Closing Through April 30      

Starting April 2, the Morton Arboretum will close completely through April 30.

Closing Their Grounds:

The arboretum had previously kept their grounds open, so people could enjoy their 1,700 acres for walking and exploring, as long as they were practicing social distancing.

However, the arboretum has now decided to close completely to help slow the spread of COVID-19, saying in an email “the safety and wellbeing of Arboretum visitors and employees is top priority.”

All arboretum buildings were closed down in mid-March.

Online Learning Opportunities:

While the arboretum is closed, they will be offering online learning opportunities. Some of the offerings include yoga classes, plant identification courses, and self-guided family play suggestions. There are also some scheduled webinars.

The arboretum encourages the public to stay connected with them through social media.

Special Events Cancelled:

All special events previously scheduled for April have been cancelled. These include Breakfast with the Bunny, Easter Brunch, The Champion of Trees 10K Run and the Arbor Day Plant Sale.

Anyone registered for programs not being continued online will receive a full or prorated refund.

Private events that had been scheduled for this time will be rescheduled or cancelled.

About the Arboretum:

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle was established in 1922 by Joy Morton. It now houses over 222,000 live plants. Trees and shrubs have been planted throughout the grounds in environments conducive to their growth. Besides being a spot for the public to go and enjoy, explore and be educated on all forms of nature, it is also a site for scientific research.

Donations Welcome:

The arboretum is a nonprofit organization. During this time of closure, the arboretum is encouraging the community to continue their support, whether by signing up for a membership, or by making an online donation.

The arboretum looks forward to reopening at a future date.

