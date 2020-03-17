Cancels Commencement

More Closures and U of I Cancels Commencement

Posted on March 17, 2020

Forest Preserve District of Will County

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has closed their headquarters in Joliet and all other centers until further notice due to coronavirus.

Forest preserves, trails and all six dog parks remain open for the time being. The public can still get camp and dog park permits online.

The vestibule at the Forest Preserve’s police headquarters will stay open for people to pay their tickets on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A portion of the Sugar Creek Administration Center will remain open for voting until 7 p.m. today.

Macy’s Closing

All Macy’s locations, including 21 in Illinois, will close temporarily, according to Patch.

The closure will begin tomorrow and they will remain closed until March 31 and the department store said it will provide compensation and benefits to its impacted workers.

University of Illinois Commencement Cancelled

The University of Illinois has cancelled commencement at all three of their campuses:

  • Commencement ceremonies will not take place as scheduled in May at our universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Degrees will be mailed, and possible alternatives are being explored, such as rescheduling and/or hosting virtual events to honor the Class of 2020.
  • Each university will communicate more in the days and weeks to come about ways to celebrate our graduates.

