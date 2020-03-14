More Closures and Measures Amid Coronavirus Prevention

Kroehler Family YMCA

The YMCA of Metro Chicago released a statement on their website that if “your local school district(s) decided to close its schools due to COVID-19 concerns, the Y will not offer schools day our (SDO) programming at our centers.”

Both District 203 and 204 announced yesterday that schools will be closed with a plan to reopen on April 6. The Y’s on-site and off-site preschool, after school, and spring break camp YMCA programs will also not be available.

“As you can appreciate, these are unprecedented times we are experiencing, with new developments occurring every hour. We are trying to navigate our way through this in the best way we can. As news surrounding attempts to contain the coronavirus (or COVID-19) develop, we will continue to update you on all important decisions related to your child.”

Rivers Casino

Illinois’ largest casino, Rivers Casino, is among nine others in the state that will be closing by Monday for two weeks, an order by the Illinois Gaming Board, according to The Daily Herald.

The casino, located in Des Plaines, will be closed by Sunday.

“Although there have been no known cases cases of COVID-19 at the property, we are suspending operations out of abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials,” they said in a Facebook post.

In the statement Rivers Casino also said employees will continue to be paid during the the two-week closure.

Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health is implementing some preventative measures: