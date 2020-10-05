Moon Festival at Pacifica Square

Posted on October 5, 2020

The Chinese Moon Festival is an annual tradition dating back 3,000 years.

“It’s a big holiday in China for the Chinese,” said Eddie Ni, president of Pacifica Square. “It’s the same thing like we have Thanksgiving here.”

Food Court Grand Opening

This year, the Moon Festival coincided with the grand opening of the Asian food court at the Pacifica Square development on Route 59. Several Asian restaurants, stores, and the Park To Shop supermarket hosted the event.

“We put together for the community to celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival,” said Ni. “Of course we still have to follow CDC requirements, everybody makes sure to wear a mask and have social distance, and we check the temperature to make sure everybody is okay in this crowd.”

Mooncake Celebration

Though rain interrupted the celebration, there were still plenty of Chinese cultural performances and food, including mooncake.

“Family, friends, they gather together and we eat the moon cake,” said Ni. “The moon cake represents the full moon tonight and the moon cake represents the family, friends reunion.”

A traditional treat that everyone got to try.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

Back to News Features

