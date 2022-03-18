Montgomery Man Charged For Shots Fired Incident In Naperville

Naperville police say that charges have been filed against a Montgomery man for a shots fired incident in February.

The Charges

Derrick L. Smith, 32, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on parole.

What Happened

According to a Naperville Police Department press release, around 4 a.m. on February 6, police responded to the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found that the gunfire had happened 45 minutes earlier, and no one involved was still around. No one was hurt.

Police secured surveillance video of the incident and conducted an investigation to determine those involved. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office helped in securing charges on March 17.

Currently In Custody

Smith is currently in custody in Kane County for a separate charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

