Mike Skarr is This Year’s Recipient of the Roger K. Johnson Award

“I couldn’t be more proud, Mike, to help recognize you with the Roger K. Johnson award this year,” said Dan McGowan, Co-Chair of this year’s DuPage Gala. “Wow, do I have to pay you for that?” said Mike Skarr.

Mike Skarr

Naperville resident Mike Skarr is this year’s recipient of the Roger K. Johnson Leadership award from Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

Skarr has volunteered at multiple non-profits, including Metro Family Services. He first joined the board in 2014.

But before that he was president and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Naperville United Way. That’s when he met Roger Johnson.

“Getting this award that’s named after him is probably one of the highlights of my career and my life,” said Skarr. “I’m humbled and I’m honored and I know there’s many other people who are probably more deserving but I will gratefully accept the award on behalf of everyone at Metropolitan Family Services.”

Leadership Award

The award is presented annually to a civic leader who has helped empower families through their service and action. During his time with Metropolitan Family Services, he was the DuPage co-chair of an agency-wide campaign, MPower families, which raised more than $30 million.

“When Mike talked he was respectful but firm,” said McGowan. “He rallied us around key initiatives, key programs, key fundraising and it was clear he has such a passion for helping people in the community.”

Skarr has been involved with around 18 non-profits. And though he left Metro Family Services this year, he’s still on the alumni board.

Virtual Gala

The organization’s 20th annual DuPage Gala will focus on early childhood and early learning. The award will be presented to Skarr at the virtual gala on May 7.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.