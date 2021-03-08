Metea Valley Student Helps Develop Library for a School in India

LibraryCreate

One Metea Valley High School student is spreading the love he has for reading by sparking the imagination of students in India.

In 2018, the 16-year-old junior started his own organization – LibraryCreate – that aims to provide books, libraries, and creative education.

“I thought that if we could bring this type of passion and education to these kids that don’t have books for creativity, then we can bring a big change in the world and our current literacy,” said Nikunj Tyagi, founder of LibraryCreate.

When visiting India, Tyagi noticed students only had textbooks rather than ones for recreational reading.

Developed a Library in India

Through his tennis camp, he raised enough money six months ago to develop one library at a rural school in India.

“I was so happy for the students there when we were finally able to get all the metrics down for building it,” said Tyagi It was kind of a dream come true to see all my hard work being put into effect.”

The library is filled with 3,000 books in English and Hindi for students of all ages.

Tyagi is now working on building a second library for another school.

Due to COVID-19, he isn’t able to run the tennis camp, so the organization relies on its book club and donations to help fund the second library and purchase more books.

