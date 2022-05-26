Metea Valley Sophomore Accused Of Cutting Classmate With Pocketknife

A 16-year-old Metea Valley High School sophomore has been accused of cutting one of his classmates with a pocketknife after getting into a fight in a school bathroom, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

The teenager appeared at a detention hearing today and was released into his parents’ custody, on home detention.

What Happened?

Officials allege that the teenager got into a fight yesterday after approaching a fellow student about a vape pen that the student had supposedly stolen from him. The two then went into a bathroom and allegedly began to fight. During the altercation, officials say the teenager pulled out a pocketknife, and proceeded to cut the student in the neck, abdomen and hands.

Authorities became aware of what had happened shortly afterward and called the Aurora Police Department.

“Any violence inside our schools is unacceptable and we will hold students accountable who resort to physical violence,” Aurora Police spokesman Paris Lewbel said in the release. “I want to thank students for stepping up to report this incident to school officials and allowing our School Resource Officer and school administrators to intervene immediately.”

Victim Treated And Released

The student was treated at a local hospital and later released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The allegations that the accused in this case not only brought a weapon to school, but also used that weapon against a classmate during a physical altercation are very disturbing,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court again on June 9.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

