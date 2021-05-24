Everyone feels depressed, anxious, angry and sad sometimes. So it’s not always easy to determine if somebody is in need of mental health care, as many people with such disorders feel like that’s their “normal” state, and don’t recognize that they need help. Sometimes people realize something feels “off,” but don’t want to seek help for fear of being labeled as “crazy.”

Adults who need mental health care will show symptoms such as:

Confused thinking

Prolonged depression (sadness or irritability)

Feelings of extreme highs and lows

Excessive fears, worries and anxieties

Social withdrawal

Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits

Strong feelings of anger

Delusions or hallucinations

Growing inability to cope with daily problems and activities

Suicidal thoughts

Denial of obvious problems

Numerous unexplained physical ailments

Substance abuse

How can you tell that a child or teenager needs mental health care?

In younger children, watch for:

Changes in school performance

Poor grades despite strong efforts

Excessive worry or anxiety (i.e. refusing to go to bed or school)

Hyperactivity

Persistent nightmares

Persistent disobedience or aggression

Frequent temper tantrums

Teens will display symptoms such as:

Substance abuse

Inability to cope with problems and daily activities

Changes in sleeping and/or eating habits

Excessive complaints of physical ailments

Defiance of authority, truancy, theft, and/or vandalism

Intense fear of weight gain

Prolonged negative mood, often accompanied by poor appetite or thoughts of death

Frequent outbursts of anger

How do you decide where to go for help?

A primary care physician or pediatrician can help direct you to the best source of care.

There are a number of mental health hotlines that can assist you in finding care, including 800-273-TALK, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; and 800-345-9049, the CARES (Crisis and Referral Entry Services) 24-hour crisis line to talk to a mental health professional if your child is a risk to themselves or others, having a mental health crisis, or if you would like a referral to services for children, youth, and families.

You can also call Linden Oaks Help Line 24/7 at 630-305-5027.

How can you convince someone you love they would benefit from mental health care?

It’s important to note that the stigma of mental illness is a frequent barrier to seeking help. Mental health is as important as physical health and should be treated the same as needing care for a physical condition such as a heart attack or cancer.

Sometimes having a heart-to-heart with your loved one where you point out troubling behavioral changes and explain why you’re concerned is enough. It may take more than one conversation to convince someone that mental health care is helpful and could improve their life.