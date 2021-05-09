Memorial Day Parade Coming Back, Scaled Down

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Naperville Memorial Day Parade will be happening this year. Though it will be scaled down according to the American Legion Post 43 website.

Scaled Down Event

Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 are the organizers of the Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. The parade will begin at the VFW Post 3873 at 9 a.m. Marching participants will be limited to veterans, the combined post color and honor guards, and American Legion riders and scouts. A limit of five school bands will also participate, but will be positioned along Jackson Street.

They will make their way down to the Dandelion Fountain in Downtown Naperville where a brief ceremony will be held. The parade traditionally goes through downtown Naperville, kicking off at Jackson and West streets.

Memorial Day Ceremonies

A number of other ceremonies will also take place after the parade at various locations including the Shanower Memorial, Veterans Park, and the Doughboy and Sailor Memorial.

At noon there will be a Memorial Day observance ceremony at Central Park.

The full schedule and list of locations can be found here.

Attendees are asked to “comply with social distancing and mask directives,” according to the VFW website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.