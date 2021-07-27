Meet Naperville’s Model Aircraft Club

If you’re at Springbrook Prairie on a Tuesday or Thursday afternoon, you’ll probably spot something flying high in the sky.

Model Aircraft Club

Naperville’s Prop Masters RC Aero Club meets at the aircraft field – enjoying the hobby of flying airplanes, helicopters, quadcopters, and more.

“And that’s what I think is the beauty of the beast,” said Michael Pfeifer, president of the Prop Masters RC Aero Club. “It allows people to experience the full realm of aviation, yet pick what they like and have a place to do it.”

It also allows the model plane enthusiasts a chance to socialize and share knowledge together.

Teaching the Next Generation

An important aspect to the club – getting the next generation to take flight. Prop Masters gives free lessons to anyone looking to become their own pilot.

“For them to come out and enjoy this is heartwarming,” said Pfeifer. “Sure they could stay home and play videogames, but what do they choose? They choose to work with us and they like to fly.”

The pros usually won’t fly their planes more than 200 feet, with an average speed of 60 mph. But, some can fly by as fast as 140 mph.

Anyone is invited to stop by the aircraft field at Springbrook Forest Preserve, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.