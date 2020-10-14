Meet Illinois’ Miss Amazing Teen

For the second year in a row, Lily Goodfellow was a part of the Miss Amazing competition. The pageant-style event lets women and girls with disabilities share their passions with the world, for a chance to be awarded the title of “Miss Amazing” through several different categories.

The even was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, so Lily’s family was watching from home when they heard the title of Illinois Miss Amazing Teen go to Lily.

“You’re selected to represent your state based on your own individual abilities, and I think that’s what I love is just the stress on every single person has their own abilities. So for these young women to be able to showcase that, in an environment that’s all inclusive, accepting and celebratory is a really fantastic thing,” said Nancy Goodfellow, Lily’s mom.

Amazing and Inclusive

For the pageant, Lily showcased her passion for inclusion, submitting her video segment about disability awareness from NCHS’s student-based HawkTV.

“It’s important to be inclusive because, I just want people to be included and to have peers who help kids with disabilities just like me, and I like that. I like that experience,” said Lily Goodfellow, Illinois Miss Amazing Teen.

And Lily now has her own segment on HawkTV, to help spread awareness about just that.

From here Lily will head to the Miss Amazing nationals, hoping to happen in person in 2021. She’s also currently looking at colleges, and is excited about the future.

“I just want to say that, do the best you can and have fun out there and to have lots of fun doing this.” said Lily.

