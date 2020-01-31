Mayor Group Requesting State Funding

The DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, led by Naperville’s Mayor Steve Chirico, plans to ask the state to increase sales tax funding returned to municipalities.

Sales Tax Share

For years, the Illinois state government shared one percent of its sales tax with local governments where the tax was collected. That changed several years ago, when Illinois reduced the amount of funding returned to municipalities.

Last year, the state gave back half of what was taken, but the municipalities are asking for the original amount promised to them.

“So the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference has added that item as their number one legislative priority in this next session to get that money back to the municipalities,” said Chirico, who is serving as the president of the conference.

Impact on Naperville

Chirico said that money could be as much as $700,000 for Naperville, which would use it to fund services the public use every day, like garbage pick up, roads, and public safety.

The DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference will join the Illinois Municipal League and others in lobbying for the tax revenue.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

