Mayor Chirico Declares State of Emergency

State of Local Emergency

Mayor Steve Chirico declared a local state of emergency in Naperville at tonight’s Naperville City Council meeting in regards to the spread of coronavirus.

Chirico and Police Chief Bob Marshall also declared a civil emergency.

“In these uncertain times, one thing is certain: our commitment to the public. This pandemic is new. None of us have seen anything similar to this in our lifetime. It’s invisible and it’s cunning, but it’s not unbeatable,” said Chirico at the meeting. “When we refuse to pay attention or only look out for ourselves is when it’s most dangerous. I’ve seen this community come together in times of trial, and now it the time to confront this challenge head on.”

More Flexibility for City

Chirico clarified that there has not been a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville, but they anticipate growth in those numbers in the future and making these declarations now will grant more flexibility to the city moving forward.

City Attorney Michael DiSanto listed several benefits to declaring a local state of emergency now, before coronavirus cases increase in Naperville.

Allowing groceries to be delivered outside of standard times

Waiving electic and water cutoffs

Extending liquor license renewals

Triggering provisions within union contracts allowing departments to manage operations and scheduling as necessary to respond to needs

Allowing increased electronic participation at city meetings.

Enhancing mechanisms to enforce local, state, and federal executive orders.

Giving city ability to apply for federal reimbursement for certain expenditures related to the disaster if money becomes available in the future.

City Buildings Closed to Public

Starting tomorrow, all city buildings will be closed to the public, however city business will continue. City employees are available through phone and email.

Emergencies have also been declared by President Trump and Governor J.B. Pritzker, as well as by several other states and municipalities.

