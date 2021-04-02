Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic To Take Place in Naperville April 7

In partnership with Jewel-Osco and the Mall of India, the City of Naperville will host a mass vaccination clinic next Wednesday April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Using 2,700 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines courtesy of Jewel-Osco, and the Mall of India’s space, the clinic will be exclusive to Naperville residents and is by appointment only.

“I am extremely pleased that, through the power of partnership, we are able to host our second COVID-19 vaccination event for our residents, “Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said. “Vaccination is an important way that we can protect ourselves and others. On behalf of the City of Naperville, thank you to Jewel-Osco and the Mall of India for helping provide the venue and vaccines that will help save lives in our community and region.”

Sign-up & Eligibility

Those interested must sign up online, and meet eligibility requirements. The city added no walk-ins will be allowed.

The City of Naperville and Jewel-Osco will not collect any billing or payment information, and medical staff from Jewel-Osco will be on-site to administer the vaccines said a press release.

“Osco Drug Pharmacy continues to work with IDPH and with all the counties where we serve our customers,” said Ryan McCann, Director of Pharmacy Operations. “We are grateful for this opportunity to help the residents of Naperville.”

Where is The Clinic?

The site, 776 S. Rte. 59, is just south of the Mall of India near the northeast corner of Route 59 and Ogden Avenue. It will eventually become a sports and entertainment venue.

“We were pleased to provide our space for a vaccination event for seniors last month, and we’re once again thrilled to open our space for this necessary cause,” Mall of India owners Vinoz Chanamolu and Ajay Sunkara said. “Giving back to the community means opening our doors not just so our community can support our business, but so we can support our residents’ health and welfare. This is what community is all about.”

Signage will also be up to guide residents to the appropriate destination.

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are need for the event throughout the day, and those interested can email Dawn Portner, a Special Events Coordinator, at portnerd@naperville.il.us.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Photo courtesy of Justin Sheehan

