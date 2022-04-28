Marmion Academy Monk Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Former Student

The Aurora Police Department arrested a Marmion Abbey monk, who is charged with sexually abusing a former student of Marmion Academy in Aurora. Joseph J. Charron, 66, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he surrendered to the police without incident, according to a press release by the Aurora Police Department.

Judge Julia Yetter later set his bail at $300,000, according to a report by the Daily Herald. She also ordered he have no contact with people under 18.

What Was Reported

Police say the charges came about after the former student reported the abuse to the police department in September 2021, detailing multiple instances of sexual contact with Charron, also known as Brother Andre. The alleged abuse began while the student was still attending Marmion Academy, and continued after his graduation, police said.

Once notified of the allegations, the school put Charron on administrative leave. He was also barred from the campus and from performing ministerial functions. Marmion Academy is conducting its own internal investigation into the reports, police said.

Message From Marmion

A message on the Marmion Abbey website from Abbot John Brahill reads, “We are saddened and heartbroken at the news of the criminal charges filed of sexual misconduct against Br. André Charron, OSB by the Kane County States Attorney’s office. The allegations are deeply troubling and I want to assure everyone that we are taking this report very seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities in every way.”

It goes on to say, “Marmion Abbey, Marmion Academy, and Abbey Farms are rigorous in our efforts to protect all children and all whom we serve.”

Brahill said that the school has made counselors, pastoral staff and student support staff members available to students, faculty and staff.

Charges

Charron faces three charges of criminal sexual assault, three charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two charges of criminal sexual abuse.

There have been no other reported incidents of abuse of any other students from Marmion Academy. However police ask that anyone with further information contact the Investigations Division of the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500, or via email at tips@aurora.il.us.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a newstip.