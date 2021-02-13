Mardi Gras King Cakes in Naperville

Mardi Gras King Cakes

Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday.

To celebrate, some local bakeries are gearing up to make some traditional treats.

Great Harvest on Gartner Road is baking the purple, gold, and green king cakes.

“It is a commemoration of Epiphany which is the twelfth night after Christmas when the three wise men came bearing gifts to the baby Jesus and it came over to New Orleans roughly 1870,” said Peggy Boik, owner of Great Harvest Bread Company.

Bringing King Cakes to Naperville

A couple of years ago the bakery owner decided to bring over the tradition to Naperville and was pleasantly surprised by the reception.

“I think a lot of people are just looking for something to brighten their days between Christmas and Spring and this is just a fun way to celebrate with friends and family,” said Boik.

King Cake Tradition

And no king cake would be complete without the baby, which you can hide at home between the colors that represent faith, power, and justice.

If you find it in your piece you’ll be king for the day but remember – tradition says the finder is also on the hook to buy the king’s cake next year.

Those looking to buy the sweet treat need to pre-order by Monday.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.