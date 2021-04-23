Many Naperville Park District Summer Events Coming Back This Year

The Naperville Park District has a number of free, family-friendly events coming back this summer.

Summer Entertainment

The 14th annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival will be held at Frontier Sports Complex on June 6. The event is a chance for the community to view large kites flown by kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite. Participants can also practice their own kite flying skills. More details about the event will be posted to the Naperville Park District website.

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment, which provides interactive shows for kids, will take place on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. either at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion or 95th Street Community Plaza.

Here is the schedule:

June 15– Wendy and DB at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

June 22– Super Stolie at 95 th Street Community Plaza

Street Community Plaza June 29– Miss Jamie from the Farm at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

July 6 – Little Miss Ann at 95 th Street Community Plaza

Street Community Plaza July 13– Scribble Monster at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

July 20– Jodi Koplin at 95th Street Community Plaza

A Night at the Movies returns with a series of family-friendly movies to enjoy on summer evenings.

The movie schedule:

Friday, July 23 at 8:30 p.m. – “The Croods: A New Age” at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Friday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m. – “The Goonies” at 95 th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive

Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive Friday, August 27 at 7:45 p.m. – “Wall-E” at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Avenue

Summer Music

The Concerts in Your Park music series will take place at different parks on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m.

Here is this summer’s schedule:

June 13 – Second Hand Soul Band at Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Rd.

June 27 – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at Meadow Glens Park, 1303 Muirhead Ave.

July 11 – Indie Kids Band at A. George Pradel Park, 4519 Pradel Dr.

July 18 – Spoken Four at Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave.

July 25 – OMT at Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Rd.

August 1 – Serendipity at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Friday Night Acoustics, which is a new event introduced in 2020, will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 9 at Wagner Family Pavilion on the 95th Street Community Plaza. The coffeehouse-style music in an outdoor setting event will feature Salted Coffee Band.

Summer Activities

Another event introduced in 2020 was Midday Spray, which will return to Rotary Hill beginning the week of June 14. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The 95th Street Farmers Market will be open every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 3 in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library.

The park district says COVID-19 safety measures put into place for outdoor events will continue as needed, including space for social distancing.

Summer Program Guide

The park district’s 2021 Summer Program Guide will also be available starting April 28 in digital form. New programs for the summer include Outdoor Game Time for seniors, Virtual French and Italian lessons for youth, TRX for people with Parkinson’s, Nature Art Camp, and Parent/Child Summer Kick-Off-Night.

Registration for summer programs begins May 3 at 8:30 a.m. for residents and May 6 for nonresidents.

The program guide will be available on the park district’s “Program Guides” webpage.