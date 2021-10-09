« Back to News Features
October 9, 2021

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts Performs The Story of Ram

The Story of Ram

The Mandala South Asian Performing Arts shared The Story of Ram in Naperville for the first time at Naper Settlement.

“Today we are bringing our seventh production of The Story of Ram in its sixth year. It’s an annual holiday in India preceding the festival of Diwali to celebrate what happens to Ram and Sita before they came back to the kingdom of Ayodhya to celebrate Diwali,” said Pranita Nayar, executive artistic director of Mandala South Asian Performing Arts.

“So we have five different performances by seven different companies representing many different cultures in southeast Asia and so if you think of Shakespeare in the Park, it is similar to that model where you will start at one spot and then Hanuman which is one of our artistic directors at Mandala will take you throughout all five spots and you will see dancers, musicians, artists,” said Saily Joshi, business development consultant at Mandala South Asian Performing Arts.

Coming Together

Bringing the performance to Naperville was a “natural progression,” said Joshi.

“Naperville is such a wonderfully inclusive and diverse city,” said Joshi.

“Under my direction, every celebration of The Story of Ram has been about weaving communities together, about building bridges literally, physically in the performance as well as metaphorically,” said Nayar. “So that’s the most important message that I bring from our Story of Ram. Let’s build bridges. Let’s come together.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13818) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13801) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(44) [11]=> int(60) [12]=> int(62) [13]=> int(12127) [14]=> int(13781) [15]=> int(10) [16]=> int(17) [17]=> int(22) [18]=> int(36) [19]=> int(195) [20]=> int(12126) [21]=> int(13759) [22]=> int(11) [23]=> int(23) [24]=> int(63) [25]=> int(196) [26]=> int(7053) [27]=> int(11961) [28]=> int(12128) [29]=> int(13) [30]=> int(19) [31]=> int(24) [32]=> int(28) [33]=> int(6494) [34]=> int(11111) [35]=> int(12129) [36]=> int(18) [37]=> int(1036) [38]=> int(6957) [39]=> int(13595) [40]=> int(54) [41]=> int(2657) [42]=> int(4101) [43]=> int(13317) [44]=> int(32) [45]=> int(2663) [46]=> int(13803) [47]=> int(1714) [48]=> int(13773) [49]=> int(501) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(33) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(6733) [54]=> int(13804) [55]=> int(58) [56]=> int(38) [57]=> int(2) [58]=> int(375) [59]=> int(13777) [60]=> int(13760) [61]=> int(13763) [62]=> int(42) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409