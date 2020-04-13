man robbed cell phone

Man Robbed of Cell Phone in Naperville

Posted on April 13, 2020

A man was robbed of his cell phone in the early hours of Saturday while sitting in his car in a Naperville parking lot waiting to meet a friend.

What Happened:

Authorities say the robbery took place on April 11 in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Bailey Road in Naperville. Around 1:00 a.m., a man arrived at the lot after arranging a meeting there with his friend through Snapchat.

Once he arrived, two strangers, one wearing a mask, got in his car. They grabbed him from behind and told him to give them his cell phone. Once he complied, they got out of the car and fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, heading south on Coach Drive.

No Injuries:

No one was injured during the robbery, nor was any weapon shown or implied.

Contact Police With Information:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666, and ask for the Investigations Division.

 

