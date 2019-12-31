Man Charged With Having Sex With Minor At Naperville Motel

A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly having sex with a minor at a motel in Naperville, police said.

Three Felony Counts:

According to a press release from Naperville police, 27-year-old Gabriel D. Melendez-Morales was arrested on December 30 and charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The arrest came as a result of an investigation into incidents occurring on December 7 and 16 at a motel in the 1500 block of Naperville Road.

Met on Social Media:

Police allege that the victim and Melendez-Morales met on social media, and days later, he arranged to meet her at a motel where he sexually abused her.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that there may be additional victims.

State’s Attorney Reacts:

“This type of deviant behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone suspected of preying on our children for sexual gratification will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

Bond Set:

Melendez-Morales appeared in court this afternoon where bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about Melendez-Morales is asked to contact police at (630) 305-5453.