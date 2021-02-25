bakery burglary

Man Arrested Nine Months After Bakery Burglary

Posted on February 25, 2021

A man has been arrested after making away with some “dough” from a Naperville bakery last year.

Battogtokh Gombo, 40, of Northbrook, IL has been charged with one felony count of burglary after stealing cash from Tous Les Jour Bakery at 1512 N. Naper Boulevard in Naperville.

Naperville Burglary Investigation

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 8:47 a.m. Naperville police responded to a report of a delayed burglary at the bakery and determined the offender entered through the Tous Les Jour Bakery’s rear entrance overnight and stole cash. The case was then assigned to the Investigations Division.

Recent Crime

Glenview police recently arrested Gombo for a similar incident in their town, and, after further investigation, identified Gombo in the Tous Les Jour robbery as well. He was charged with that crime today.

For more information, please contact the Naperville Police Department’s Public Information Office at 630-305-3399.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public and the media that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

If you have a story idea or news tip you would like to share, Naperville News 17 wants to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

NEED EVENT VIDEO PRODUCTION?

NCTV17 is here to help!

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409