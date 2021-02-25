Man Arrested Nine Months After Bakery Burglary

A man has been arrested after making away with some “dough” from a Naperville bakery last year.

Battogtokh Gombo, 40, of Northbrook, IL has been charged with one felony count of burglary after stealing cash from Tous Les Jour Bakery at 1512 N. Naper Boulevard in Naperville.

Naperville Burglary Investigation

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 8:47 a.m. Naperville police responded to a report of a delayed burglary at the bakery and determined the offender entered through the Tous Les Jour Bakery’s rear entrance overnight and stole cash. The case was then assigned to the Investigations Division.

Recent Crime

Glenview police recently arrested Gombo for a similar incident in their town, and, after further investigation, identified Gombo in the Tous Les Jour robbery as well. He was charged with that crime today.

For more information, please contact the Naperville Police Department’s Public Information Office at 630-305-3399.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public and the media that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.