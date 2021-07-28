Man Accused of Attempted Gunpoint Robbery in Naperville

A $750,000 bond has been set for a Chicago man who is accused of attempted gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Naperville, police say. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and acting Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres say Frederick Holmon, 31, had attempted to rob a beverage supply delivery driver with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle on July 27, 2021 at a Jewel at 1759 West Ogden Avenue.

What Happened?

A press release states that the driver was dropping off wine and liquor at the Jewel when Holmon allegedly approached the victim while armed with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle, and told the victim, “It’s not worth your life.”

“The victim refused to turn over any property to the offender, and ran towards a Jewel employee, yelling, “the guy’s got a gun.” The offender allegedly ran to a Chevy Suburban, which was parked in the same strip mall, and the Suburban took off eastbound on Aurora Avenue. A witness took a photo of the Chevy Suburban at the scene of the attempt robbery, and another witness started following the Suburban and took a photo of the license plate,” the press release said.

Several minutes later Naperville caught up to Holmon on River Road near Ogden Ave. Two other men, who were not identified were with Holmon in the car, police say.

The witness and victim were able to identify Holmon to police, who recovered the 9mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm extended magazine with 16 rounds, as well as a second gun, a .357 revolver loaded with 6 rounds, from the Suburban, the press release said.

“Brazen violent crimes as alleged in this case destroy a community’s sense of safety, and will be met with the full force of the law,” Berlin said. “I thank the Naperville Police Department for their outstanding work on this case as well as the brave witnesses who provided critical information to the police. The actions of the witnesses and their cooperation with law enforcement send a message that the people of DuPage County will not tolerate violent crime in their community.”

On-Going Investigation

The investigation into this attempted gunpoint robbery is on-going and Holmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 11, 2021. If found guilty Holmon faces a penalty of up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“There is no place for crimes like this in ours or any community,” Arres said. “Violent crimes involving illegal firearms are extremely dangerous. Thankfully this incident did not end up worse where somebody was hurt or killed. I am extremely proud of the excellent police work done to locate the suspect and safely take him into custody. I am also thankful for the cooperation from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in bringing charges in this incident.”

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

