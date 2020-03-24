Making Sheltering in Place More “Bear-able”

Some Naperville residents are making sheltering in place a little more “bear-able.” Homeowners in several neighborhoods around town have placed teddy bears inside their windows, including Knoch Knolls, Maplebrook, Prairie Crossing, and Longwood, to name a few. The idea is to have families go on a “bear hunt” when walking through their neighborhoods to get some fresh air.

The idea has been posted to the “What’s Happening in Naperville IL” Facebook group and appears to be catching on. Members of the group say they would like to see additional homes do this. In addition to the bears, shamrocks placed on some doors and windows still remain. A similar idea came about to spread Saint Patrick’s Day Cheer after the annual Naperville Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled. Meanwhile, other homeowners have put rainbows and other decals on their windows.

Statewide Social Distancing Demands

Governor J.B. Pritzker first announced the statewide sheltering in place ordinance on Friday, March 23 to take effect the next day, only about one week after ordering all bars and restaurants to close (except for carry out and delivery). Since then, local residents appear to be finding small ways to communicate with and spread hope to others.

What are YOU doing to make the most of the situation as Naperville joins the rest of the country in social distancing? Please let us know.

Naperville News 17’s Kevin Machak reports.