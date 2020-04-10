Concerts and performances bring people together with music and fun. But with the stay-at-home order, music groups aren’t able to draw their crowds, or even meet up to rehearse. The Naperville Men’s Glee club for example, has had to postpone their spring concert and rely on practicing their singing from home.

“We had a concert scheduled, our spring concert was scheduled for April 26th. So we have postponed that. Singing is as much hearing others and blending with them, as it is just learning the rote notes yourself so that has made it more of a challenge,” said Dave Mueller, President of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

Though a challenge it’s not impossible. Glee Club members have managed to keep their voices sharp by coming together to rehearse remotely, with video calls.

Remote Music Notes

Thanks to technology musicians can still share notes with each other, while staying home.

Other local musicians, like the band Tres Moustache have also been using live video – in this case, for performing in front of an online audience. They recently had their first virtual concert, which doubled as a fundraiser for the West Suburban Community Pantry.

“Man it’s so good to know that you can still have that relationship with the people that enjoy listening to you, and that this won’t be months and months of silence, that there’s still ways that we can have fun together and feed off of each other,” said Ryan Hammer Guitarist and Backing vocals with Tres Moustache.

Arts For Illinois

And those in the music industry, or any of the arts will have some notable assistance during this time thanks to the Arts For Illinois Relief Fund.

The fund is a collaboration between the State of Illinois, and the City of Chicago to help provide relief to artists and entertainers who aren’t able to work at this time.

Any individual or organization that works in the arts field can apply to receive funding through the Arts for Illinois website – where donations are also accepted. It’s also a public platform where artists can share their work to be enjoyed from the safety of home, like music, artwork and of course upcoming live streaming events, a reminder that just because we’re staying at home, doesn’t mean we can’t still be happy together.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Ryan Skryd

