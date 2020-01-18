Make Your Oscars Prediction at Ogden 6

Posted on January 17, 2020

Predict the Oscars

The Oscars are almost here, but it’s not just some of Hollywood’s finest who will win that night.

Classic Cinemas is hosting their “Predict the Oscars” contest once again this year.

If you stop by Ogden 6 for a movie, be sure to cast your ballot at the table. There are seven categories, including best actor, best actress, and best picture.

The Prizes

The top prize is a year of free movies and a one-night getaway at Hotel Baker in St. Charles.

Five second place winners will get a $100 Classic Cinemas gift card, and each correct entry receives two free passes to Brookfield Zoo and Classic Cinemas.

You can cast your vote up until the Oscars, which are on February 9.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

