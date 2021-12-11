Magical Starlight Theatre Back with Christmas Production

Magical Starlight Theatre Back

The Naperville Riverwalk Amphitheatre has been transformed into a stage for Magical Starlight Theatre’s A Shopper’s Christmas Carol. The 45-minute musical production follows the story of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, but with their own spin to it.

The Naperville Park District’s theatre program usually puts on their shows in January at Naperville schools. This year due to COVID, the park district decided to do it earlier at another venue. Though it’s different, the crew and 40-member cast is eager to be back.

“It’s heartwarming. It is exciting and uplifting and hopeful that yes, just because the pandemic happened and things were closed for a bit but with imagination and creativity we can create options for people,” said Kris Visher, artistic director of Magical Starlight Theatre. “Both our actors, our production team, and audiences.”

Back Tomorrow

The group was able to rehearse by wearing masks inside, doing outdoor rehearsals when possible, and social distancing. A Shoppers’ Christmas Carol will be back tomorrow for two shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

About Magical Starlight

Magical Starlight Theatre was formed in September 1994 and is a program of The Naperville Park District. Magical Starlight’s express mission is to produce quality, family-oriented theatrical presentations. Magical Starlight strives to include community actors and production staff of all ages in its productions.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.