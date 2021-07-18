Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

This morning, the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk made a comeback after going virtual last year.

“It is almost like a family reunion of coming back together and being able to share stories with one another and check in on one another and really keep that great energy that we have with the people that come out,” said walk co-lead Ann Zediker. “We care about them and they care about us and we all care about the cause so it’s really great to be together again.”

Councilwoman Patty Gustin and a survivor of pancreatic cancer cut the ribbon to start the walk. Around 325 people registered for the traditional group walk or neighborhood walk option that allowed individuals to take part from anywhere.

Making a Difference

Each person contributing, no matter the location, helps move their cause a step further.

Both Zediker and walk co-lead Jennifer Tedrow lost their fathers to pancreatic cancer.

“Unfortunately we all share being touched by pancreatic cancer in some way which is a difficult position,” said Tedrow. “But we want people to know they’re not alone and that we’re really all fighting together to make a difference.”

Each step is helping in that fight as all the proceeds from the walk go directly towards research to find a cure.

As of this recording, the Naperville walk has raised $84.5 thousand.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.