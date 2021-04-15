Lots Of Ways To Celebrate Earth Week Naperville

A number of local groups have come together to encourage the community to join them in celebrating Earth Week Naperville.

Though Earth Day itself is April 22, there are a number of different environmentally friendly events set up that will last beyond just the week of Earth Day and well into August. To boost public engagement, anyone taking part is asked to post photos and comments on social media using the hashtag #earthweeknaperville. This year’s Earth Day theme is Restore Our Earth, and there’s lots that can be done locally.

Volunteer

One ongoing effort is the clean up of local parks and forest preserves, along with habitat restoration, mulching and general beautification – all of which requires volunteers. The Naperville Park District has a full list of workdays and sign up information for various sites on its website.

At Home Efforts

Residents can make a difference in their own yard by simply planting a tree. The City of Naperville can help in that effort through its annual Arbor Day Tree sale, which is currently taking place online through 9:00 a.m. on April 19. Pick-up of trees will take place via drive-thru on April 24.

Another at home earth-friendly add is a rain barrel or composter. Those can be ordered from The Conservation Foundation from April through September.

Earth Day Fair

And back this year will be the Earth Day Fair. The June 27 event will be held outdoors at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free, and will include a chance to check out a number of different eco-friendly exhibits and vendors. Free LED light bulbs and activities for kids will be offered as well. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. More information on the fair will be shared on the Naperville Park District website.

Group Effort

Coming together to support and promote all these earth-friendly activities are the City of Naperville, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Forest Preserve District of Will County, Naperville Park District, Naperville Community Unit School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, North Central College, The Conservation Foundation, The Resiliency Institute and the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

