Longtime Worker, First Time Trotter at Lions Club’s Virtual Turkey Trot

Every Thanksgiving, Diane Hollingsworth gets up for the Naperville Noon Lions Club’s Turkey Trot, but she’s never actually run the race. Instead she volunteers to help the race run smoothly.

“I work the problem resolution desk. So I end up running out the door at the last minute so I can see the 8,000 runners go by,” she said.

Turkey Trot Virtual 5K

But this year’s trot has been turned into a virtual 5K, where runners can take part on their own time. That means this year will be Diane’s debut.

“I’ve brought out three girlfriends from our larger group that run and hike and bike together,” said Hollingsworth. “They’re always supportive.”

Hollingsworth said the Turkey Trot is the Lions Club’s primary fundraiser, which allows them to do charitable work throughout the year.

“We’ve gathered a group to run the – well lets face it – walk the Turkey Trot in Naperville, to help support the Lions Club of Naperville for all the great charity work they do,” said Mary Wagner, Diane’s sister and part of the group doing the trot with Hollingsworth. Friends Jeri Gooding and Susan Newman also joined for the 5K.

Not Too Late!

And it’s still not too late to register and run. The virtual Turkey Trot will take entries through November 29.

“Everybody needs to get something that they’re excited about you can get outside you can go walk you can wear your mask and be protected and still enjoy the Turkey Trot with a smaller group,” said Hollingsworth.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.