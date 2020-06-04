Longtime Will County Executive Larry Walsh Dies of Prostate Cancer

Longtime Will County executive Lawrence “Larry” Walsh has died from complications of prostate cancer.

Dedicated Public Servant

Walsh spent more than 50 years in public service, 16 of those as Will County executive. He announced last year he would not seek re-election after his four-term run, to instead focus on his health. He had been battling prostate cancer for more than five years, with his first treatment in 2014.

Career of Service

Walsh started his career in public service at the age of 21, serving on the Elwood School Board. He went on to become the Jackson Township Supervisor, a Will County Board member, and then an Illinois State Senator. In 2004, he was elected Will County Executive, and would become the longest serving County Executive. Walsh was also a longtime farmer.

“Touched Numerous Lives”

“Larry’s passing is a tremendous loss to his family, certainly, but also to the community,” said Denise Winfrey, Speaker of the Will County Board in a released statement. “He dedicated his life to service. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with him and learn from him. He touched numerous lives, forged alliances and reached out to work with people from all walks of life. The work he has done speaks for him. Rest in peace Larry, job well done.”

Walsh was married to his wife Irene for 50 years. The two have six children, and 20 grandchildren.

He died in his home in Elwood tonight, at the age of 72. Arrangements have not yet been announced.

