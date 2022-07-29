Longtime Naperville Liquor Commissioner Scott Wehrli Announces Run For Mayor

Longtime Naperville Liquor Commissioner and business executive Scott Wehrli has announced that he’ll be running for Naperville mayor.

Lifelong Resident

A lifelong Naperville resident, Wehrli is an executive at the DuKane Precast Construction Company. He’s served on the Naperville Liquor Commission for 29 years. He’s also been a part-time Naperville Park District police officer for 32 years, currently serving as a Lieutenant.

“Naperville is correctly ranked as one of the best places in the nation to call home, and I’ve been blessed to live here my entire life. By respecting our history, leading with purpose, and responsible planning, we can make sure the community we all love is here for generations to come,” said Wehrli in a campaign press release.

Chirico Not Seeking Third Term

Current mayor Steve Chirico recently announced that he would not be seeking a third term. “It’s time to let someone else chart this community’s course alongside the entire City Council and our professional, hardworking City staff,” said Chirico in a Facebook post.

First To Announce

Wehrli is the first to publicly throw his hat in the ring for the Naperville mayoral race, to be decided in the 2023 election.

“The mayor’s top responsibilities are to set the tone in our public processes, collaborate with community organizations, and most of all, listen respectfully to the many viewpoints as we make decisions that impact our community’s future,” said Wehrli.

Top Tenets

The three main tenets of his platform are public safety, economic development and growth, and respect for what Wehrli calls “The People’s Money.” As outlined in his press release, “Taxpayers work hard for their money, and the government’s resources are actually “The People’s Money.”

Wehrli’s family has a long history in Naperville, with roots dating back to the 1800s. This is his first time running for elected office.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Scott Wehrli campaign page

