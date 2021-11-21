Local Troops’ Annual Christmas Tree Sale in Naperville

Christmas Tree Sale

The annual Christmas tree sale, hosted by boys Troop 889 and girls Troop 1776, is back for the holiday season. It’s now up and running at Wheatland Salem Methodist Church. “The Christmas Tree Sale is a fundraiser that our troop has been doing for over 30 years now to raise money for troop activities,” said Zachairi Harrison who is the Troop 889 leader.

For the girls troop leader, it’s fun to see the community come out and support their groups. “Sometimes there’s these really big rushes of people and it’s really cool because there’s just a lot of activity,” said Naomi Cann, Troop 1776 leader.

Come Early

The troops’ biggest advice this year is to come early if you want to get your hands on a tree. Due to shortages nationwide, the tree lot is currently only filled with 300 trees to start of their anticipated 800. The next shipment is coming midweek.

“But historically we’ve had 900 even 1,000 trees so we have had to take a little bit of a cut even in our inventory this year,” said Christa Harrison, advancement chairman of Troop 889. Right now the sale has Frasers, field runs, and wreaths. Later in the week the balsam fir, balsam/Fraser cross, and the 12 to 14 foot trees will be in stock.

The Christmas tree sale runs until December 17, however the troops said there is a chance they’ll sell out before that date. You can check the “What’s Happening in Naperville?” Facebook page for updates.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.