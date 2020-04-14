Local Teens Step Up During Coronavirus Pandemic

Local Teens Step Up

During the coronavirus pandemic, some local teens are stepping up to support the community.

Creating Masks

One Neuqua Valley High School student, Anahita Chandhok is sewing masks for the Naperville community.

She’s taking requests and delivering them to people’s mailboxes.

“I think something we can all take away from this is the power of community because we’ve been able to come together and try to help out in any ways that we can whether that’s caring for patients, or making masks, or just staying at home,” said Chandhok.

Once her orders are complete, she will refocus her efforts on sewing masks to donate to Edward Hospital.

Another high schooler is making masks but in a different way. Waubonsie student, Rohan Iyer, is building masks using his 3D printer.

He’s printed multiple prototype masks and finally found one that can be used at Edward Hospital.

“I hate feeling useless and being in isolation really builds on that feeling of helplessness so when I knew that I had the chance to do something I jumped on it,” said Iyer.

The senior has also printed ear guards, which prevent abrasions behind the ears those wearing masks.

Colors4Change Shifts Gears

Local non-profit, Colors4Change, is run by District 204 students and they’ve completely shifted their operations.

“Usually we collect recyclable art supplies and we donate them to underserved facilities,” said Anaisa Acharya, Founder and CEO of Colors4Change. “But since the pandemic and the outbreak of COVID-19 we’ve shifted our mission so that we can collect canned goods and non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies for those affected by the shutdown.”

They’ve donated these items to Loaves and Fishes, Hesed House, and two local families.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

