Local Style On Stage At Downtown Naperville Breakfast & Fashion Show

On Saturday, April 30, the Downtown Naperville Breakfast & Fashion Show made its return. The annual event, which had taken a pause due to the pandemic, was back on the runway at Empire Burgers & Brew.

Local Models Take Stage

More than 30 community members stepped up for style duty, sporting fashions from Downtown Naperville merchants.

“We were thrilled to revive the Downtown Naperville Fashion Show! It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces there to check out the latest spring styles and trends, while supporting our downtown merchants,” said Danielle Tufano, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “Downtown Naperville is a shopper’s paradise with over 100 stores to love, so it’s the perfect place to stay up to date on fashion!”

Group Effort

The Branch Moms Community, Downtown Naperville Alliance, and ELLE Services worked together to coordinate the event. Nick Jakusz of 95.9 The River joined Lisa Murtaugh, owner of ELLE Services, for emcee duties

“I’ve forever been a fervent supporter of our downtown Naperville stores and restaurants — not just because I’m a small-business owner myself, but also because they make our beautiful downtown appreciable, vibrant, and welcoming,” said Murtaugh.

VIP Discounts

After the show, the audience got a chance to find some pieces to add to their own wardrobe, using the included VIP fashion pass to stop by participating merchants for some discounts and deals.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

All photos courtesy of DazzleShot Images.

