Local Shelters Prepared to Help During Arctic Blast

“We were built to deal with this kind of weather,” said Joe Jackson from Hesed House.

Hesed House

With an arctic blast heading our way this week, local shelters like Hesed House are preparing to help those who need a place to get away from the chilly temperatures.

“Especially on these bitterly cold nights where people’s lives are in danger, there’s no excuse for people needing to be on the streets and so that’s why I’m so glad that Hesed House exists and that we’re here,” said Jackson.

Hesed House’s 10,000 square foot heated tent has room for anyone looking for daytime shelter.

Their new shelter space recently renovated across the street also has enough room for an overnight stay.

Rapid testing and designated areas for anyone who tests positive is available onsite to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while providing shelter.

DuPagePads

DuPagePads has also sheltered 218 people through their emergency housing.

Though they’ve reached capacity, anyone who needs help during the arctic blast can call 630-682-3846 to be connected with a case manager.

The public can help too through the non-profit’s street outreach program.

“We will send support out to try and locate them and connect them with the nearest available warming center or whatever option may be best for them to remain sheltered until we can find a more stable opportunity for them,” said Chad Pedigo, vice president of development for DuPagePads.

If you see someone you think may need help call 866-682-3846 x2275 to provide a location and description.

Naperville Warming Centers

Naperville also has a number of warming centers including all three libraries, the municipal center, and the Illinois Department of Human Services building at 1717 Park Street

The city’s website advises calling first to make sure the shelter spaces are open.

A full list of warming centers and phone numbers in DuPage and Will counties can be found here.

With the cold temperatures on the way, the city reminds residents to cover body parts prone to frostbite, keep at least half a tank of gas in your car to prevent fuel lines from freezing, and don’t leave pets in your car. You can also call the Naperville Police Department to arrange for a non-emergency wellness check with someone you may be concerned about.

