Local Leaders Hold Press Conference To Remember Adam Toledo

Several western suburban community leaders, clergy, concerned citizens, and elected officials hosted a press conference today at Naperville’s Free Speech Pavillon to remember Adam Toledo, who was recently killed by Chicago police.

Remembering Adam Toledo

Unity Partnership and Immigrant Solidarity DuPage helped organize the event, which saw about 10 community members in attendance. They hope to work with police to create programs that help prevent future killings of Black and brown people.

“While we know law enforcement’s job is to catch criminals, there are many times they may have to make split decisions when in harm’s way. But we want them to also make that decision based on what’s behind that badge which is a heart, some type of empathy, and a second chance for Black and brown kids who have been failed by society ” said Regina Brent, the president and founder of Unity Partnership. “Perhaps, that will help find other remedies to solve these problems we’re facing today.”

Citizens Collaboration Board

Unity Partnership hopes to formalize the “Citizens Collaboration Board,” which will be comprised of community members that will work with police to help better strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and minority communities.

“We have this blue wall that feels a privilege and an invincibility above the law that we need to penetrate here for the lives of our Black youth and for the lives of our Latino youth,” said Cristobal Cavazos the president of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage.

Police Reform

Cavazos called for a demilitarization of the police, among other things.

U.S. Representative Bill Foster had Hilary Denk at the Free Speech Pavilion on his behalf. She spoke about bills like HB3653, and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“This legislation on the federal level would address many of the issues we see in our community that would work to end racial and religious profiling,” said Denk the district director for Foster. “Save lives by banning chokeholds, and no knock warrants. Limit military equipment on American streets and require body cameras. Will hold police accountable in court, [and] will investigate police misconduct. And will empower our communities to reimagine public safety.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

