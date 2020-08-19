Local Lawmakers Discuss The Local Impact Of USPS

Yesterday local lawmakers gathered at the U.S. Postal Office in Aurora to discuss the impact cost cuts to the U.S. Postal Service would have on the community. But during the press conference news broke that the USPS would wait until after the November election to proceed with its cost-cutting measures, which include service reductions, removal of public collection boxes, and more.

U.S. Representative Bill Foster said the Trump administration would be judged by whether they could get the mail delivered on time.

“That is their charge. Congress, at least the United States House, has voted them the money they need to do it,” said Foster. “They have the workers necessary, the essential postal delivery people necessary to perform that job. And there’s no excuse for the sort of delays we’ve been seeing.”

Heroes Act

The money Foster was referring to would come from the Heroes Act, which would give the USPS $25 billion.

“Right now we’re just constantly being attacked,” said Valerie Savage the President of the American Postal Workers Union Local 351. “Our hours attacked, our mindset of making sure the mail is delivered on time, everything is being attacked. Anything that reverses any of that, whether it’s financially helping us out or encouraging words saying they want to work on something would make us feel somewhat better.”

We reached out to local Republican State Representative Grant Wehrli for his thoughts on the issue, but did not hear back from him at the time of this recording.

Senate Republicans’ stimulus package would see $10 billion going towards the USPS. Local lawmakers said the post office is a service, and shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It’s a sentiment shared by Naperville resident Jim Kopchok who relies on the post office to deliver him his prescription drugs.

What USPS Means To A Naperville Resident

“For us and for may others, the post office is a needed and necessary part of our life. Any disruption could even be life threatening,” said Kopchok. “The post office was born as a fundamental part of our democracy and we need it more than ever right now.”

